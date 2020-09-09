  1. Home
  2.  → WatchOut

WatchOut

The hand sanitizer-spraying watch

Just a tiny sanitizing spray wearable
🌈 6 colors (orange/green/blue/pink/red/white)
💦 pre-filled cartridge of 85% alcohol sanitizer solution
⛽️ 1 spare cartridge
🧴 full bottle of sanitizing liquid for easy refills
↕︎ 2 sizes
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet