David Villegas
MakerMaker of things, iOS Developer
Hey PH people! Today I'm excited to introduce Watchla, a watch app for Tesla! Aside from the major 007 vibes that come with controlling you car from your watch, my main motivation for creating Watchla was to bring a super convenient, UX-centric Watch app to the Tesla ecosystem. Something I felt was lacking. Like many, I'm very inspired by what Tesla has been able to achieve and I wanted to be a part of the action that is progressing our world to an environmentally friendly more tech-focused automotive future. Starting out I included a load of features on Watchla and I plan to continue to evolve the app much further! Watchla, being a fully capable app made for the everyday Tesla owner, can -Check various vehicle statuses (charge, climate, etc) -Perform vehicle commands -Offers an array of complications to keep you up to date with your vehicle right from your watch face -Notify you of critical vehicle alerts While also supporting: -Siri -Custom layouts -Keyless driving -Homelink -Sentry Mode -Multiple vehicles -& much more! Also, for those who are little more cautious around Tesla API, I just want to put it out there that Watchla doesn't do passwords. With the exception of Remote Start (Tesla explicitly requires a password for that), Watchla does not use or process your password ever. Instead I created a whole new app called Tesla token generator app called Authla for that. Authla enables you to sign in on Tesla's website and then automatically retrieves your token. Authla cannot see or process your email or password, as you sign in on Tesla's website and NOT on Authla's textfields. From there you can sign in to Watchla automatically by the tap of a button on Authla. (I illustrated this in my last screen shot). Alternatively, if you already have a token, you can sign in directly on Watchla with your token! Wrapping up here, I want to take this time to thank everyone who has been supporting me while building this and I also want to thank Watchla's wonderful beta testers and the vast dev community working to document the Tesla API! I hope you all really enjoy Watchla and that it serves you well :) -David
