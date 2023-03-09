Products
Home
→
Product
→
watchGPT
watchGPT
ChatGPT client for the Apple Watch
We are excited to introduce the watchGPT app for the Apple Watch! With this app, you can now interact with the famous GPT model right from your wrist.
Launched in
Apple Watch
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Apple
by
watchGPT
About this launch
watchGPT
ChatGPT client for the Apple Watch
0
reviews
6
followers
watchGPT by
watchGPT
was hunted by
Hidde van der Ploeg
in
Apple Watch
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Apple
. Made by
Hidde van der Ploeg
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
watchGPT
is not rated yet. This is watchGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#63
Week rank
#247
