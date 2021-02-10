discussion
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Definitely need this! Always takes me so long to find something I'm interested in watching...
@james_afino Thanks for the comment. I hope you find it useful
Hi all, I built this app because every time I want to find something to watch on my TV, I spend hours trying to select a great option. I hate watching mediocre movies, so it takes me time to find a high-rated option. The problem is that streaming services are dumping on me their entire collection. I don't need to see 1000 bad options, I just need 1 amazing movie or show. In addition, I need to search every streaming service separately. So I built Watch Something! All you need to do is answer three simple questions (i) your streaming services (ii) Whether you would like to see a movie or a TV show (iii) Genres you are interested in, and THAT'S IT! Watch Something, will provide 3 great options! - Want to see more? you can load the next three options - Already watched them? add them to your hide list and we will not recommend them again! If you liked the app, consider bookmarking it for future use or share it on social media. Also, I always try to build similar apps. To get updates about new apps I build, please subscribe (no spamming): https://mailchi.mp/08221d3fee85/...
Hi! I am absolutely with you on the WHY question, though I'm quite satisfied with Netflix's recommendation system. How did you do this, considering Netflix does not have an official API?
Hi, good job. I only miss a short description of what the film is about, not just the poster selection. It's as if a short description or an active link to IMDB was there.