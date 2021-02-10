  1. Home
Watch Something helps you find great movies or TV shows to watch on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.
But instead of recommending 1000 mediocre options, Watch Something provides 3 great, highly rated options (you can load more), based on the user preferred genre.
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Definitely need this! Always takes me so long to find something I'm interested in watching...
Gal Vered
Maker
@james_afino Thanks for the comment. I hope you find it useful
Gal Vered
Maker
Hi all, I built this app because every time I want to find something to watch on my TV, I spend hours trying to select a great option. I hate watching mediocre movies, so it takes me time to find a high-rated option. The problem is that streaming services are dumping on me their entire collection. I don't need to see 1000 bad options, I just need 1 amazing movie or show. In addition, I need to search every streaming service separately. So I built Watch Something! All you need to do is answer three simple questions (i) your streaming services (ii) Whether you would like to see a movie or a TV show (iii) Genres you are interested in, and THAT'S IT! Watch Something, will provide 3 great options! - Want to see more? you can load the next three options - Already watched them? add them to your hide list and we will not recommend them again! If you liked the app, consider bookmarking it for future use or share it on social media. Also, I always try to build similar apps. To get updates about new apps I build, please subscribe (no spamming): https://mailchi.mp/08221d3fee85/...
Balint FaragoCo-Founder of Skeebdo. Positive mind.
Hi! I am absolutely with you on the WHY question, though I'm quite satisfied with Netflix's recommendation system. How did you do this, considering Netflix does not have an official API?
Gal Vered
Maker
@blfarago There are unofficial APIs + some web scraping :)
Piotr ZgierskiI work with new technologies
Hi, good job. I only miss a short description of what the film is about, not just the poster selection. It's as if a short description or an active link to IMDB was there.
