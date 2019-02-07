Watch Net Speed
Simple, realtime network speed monitor for Mac
#1 Product of the DayToday
Watch Net Speed is a Mac menubar app which monitors your network bandwidth in realtime.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sandeep AcharyaMaker@sandeep_acharya
There are few other apps that does this. All the other apps does have extra features that I really do not want. I just wanted to monitor my internet bandwidth. That's it. All other apps does have weather, ram, disk, temperature etc monitoring. I really do not need them. Hence, I created Watch Net Speed out of frustration.
Upvote Share·
ryanmtaylor@ryanmtaylor · CoFounder of AllTeamz.com
Geez! That price though. I have apps and even games I have purchased that I absolutely love for much less. I will pass
Upvote Share·
Sandeep AcharyaMaker@sandeep_acharya
@ryanmtaylor Soon I will launch a 30 day trial period. If you like, you can upgrade at $2.99
Upvote Share·