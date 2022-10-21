Products
Watch Mirror for Figma

Preview your Figma designs on Apple Watch

Free
Watch Mirror was developed to help instantly preview designs and simple prototypes directly from Figma into Apple Watch.

A simple pairing step connects Figma to your device and allows you to see, scroll and navigate through your design screens.
Launched in Design Tools, Wearables, Apple
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Wes Souza
in Design Tools, Wearables, Apple. Made by
Wes Souza
and
Gui Albuquerque
Featured on October 21st, 2022.
This is Watch Mirror for Figma's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#210