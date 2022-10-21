Products
Watch Mirror for Figma
Watch Mirror for Figma
Preview your Figma designs on Apple Watch
Watch Mirror was developed to help instantly preview designs and simple prototypes directly from Figma into Apple Watch.
A simple pairing step connects Figma to your device and allows you to see, scroll and navigate through your design screens.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Wearables
,
Apple
by
Watch Mirror for Figma
About this launch
Watch Mirror for Figma
Preview your Figma designs on Apple Watch
0
reviews
1
follower
Watch Mirror for Figma by
Watch Mirror for Figma
was hunted by
Wes Souza
in
Design Tools
,
Wearables
,
Apple
. Made by
Wes Souza
and
Gui Albuquerque
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Watch Mirror for Figma
is not rated yet. This is Watch Mirror for Figma's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#210
