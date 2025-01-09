Launches
Watch Duty
Get real-time alerts of wildfires and firefighting efforts
Visit
Upvote 63
Watch Duty, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, alerts you of nearby wildfires and firefighting efforts in real-time.
Free
Android
News
Charity & Giving
About this launch
Get real-time alerts of wildfires and firefighting efforts
John Clarke Mills
. Featured on January 10th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Watch Duty's first launch.