Fight back against a new wave of authoritarianism in London

Watch Dogs: Legion is coming March 6, 2020, and it's dropping players into a near-future London where anyone can be recruited to fight back against a new wave of authoritarianism. Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and the Stadia gaming platform
Ubisoft explains why Brexit London is the perfect backdrop for Watch Dogs LegionLeading the charge for the Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference was a brand new title in the publisher's hacking series, Watch Dogs Legion . It's set in a post-Brexit alternative near future for the English capital of London, and we spoke to John Cross, lead producer on Watch Dogs Legion to ask exactly why London makes such a compelling backdrop for the series.
Watch Dogs Legion hands-on: an ambitious evolution of the seriesThe jump from the original Watch Dogs to its sequel was a big one. The initial concept - where you play as a hacker in a GTA-style open world - was fleshed out in Watch Dogs 2, with more open-ended gameplay and a tone and style that felt just right.
