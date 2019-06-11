Ask
Watch Dogs Legion
Fight back against a new wave of authoritarianism in London
Xbox One
PS4
+ 1
Watch Dogs: Legion is coming March 6, 2020, and it's dropping players into a near-future London where anyone can be recruited to fight back against a new wave of authoritarianism. Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and the Stadia gaming platform
2 hours ago
Ubisoft explains why Brexit London is the perfect backdrop for Watch Dogs Legion
Leading the charge for the Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference was a brand new title in the publisher's hacking series, Watch Dogs Legion . It's set in a post-Brexit alternative near future for the English capital of London, and we spoke to John Cross, lead producer on Watch Dogs Legion to ask exactly why London makes such a compelling backdrop for the series.
Watch Dogs Legion hands-on: an ambitious evolution of the series
The jump from the original Watch Dogs to its sequel was a big one. The initial concept - where you play as a hacker in a GTA-style open world - was fleshed out in Watch Dogs 2, with more open-ended gameplay and a tone and style that felt just right.
