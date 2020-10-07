  1. Home
Waste Not

Open-source database of sustainable suppliers

A searchable list of sustainable suppliers to clean up your supply chain.
• Packaging, retail, textiles, restaurant, interior listings & more
• Search & filter by sustainability criteria, quantities, origin
• Users can submit new listings and audit content
Guillaume Commagnac
Hunter
Optimistic Communicator & BizDev @TRACTR
Great idea that deserves support and to be enriched by the community!
