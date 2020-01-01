Discussion
Vishal Telangre
Hi folks, I am really happy to open source Wassup today. I have been looking for a secure or an open-source tool that can help me note down my thoughts along with sentiments. I couldn't find any, so I wrote Wassup and made it open source. The real power of Wassup is that it lets you recognize the exact reason which triggered a significant change in your mood during any time. Wassup allows you to supply advanced criteria to trace down a note of interest and the sentiment saved with it. Wassup also displays whether recently you've been feeling happy or not. Wassup is open-source software and always will be open source. One can host and run it themselves at no additional cost. There are plans to release a hosted paid version of Wassup soon. Please read the detailed answer on why one should use Wassup on the project's GitHub repository here - https://github.com/wassuphq/wass.... I would really appreciate to hear your feedback and thoughts. Thanks, Vishal
