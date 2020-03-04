Discussion
Jesse Rowe
Maker
Watching someone sneeze or cough into their hands is the ultimate form of cringe content in 2020. Sign the pledge to wash your f**king hands + tell others. --- REAL Q&A (please read): Q: I know someone who doesn't wash their hands after going to the bathroom and it's gross. What should I do? A: Send them to washfuckinghands.com Q: I saw someone on the train today eating chips after touching the handrail. How do I politely tell them that's disgusting? A: Send them to washfuckinghands.com Q: How do I show others that I am the Michael Jordan of hand-washing? A: Sign the pledge at washfuckinghands.com
