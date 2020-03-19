  1. Home
  2.  → Wash Hands reminder tracker

Wash Hands reminder tracker

Avoid Coronavirus COVID-19 according to health organizations

⏰ Reminds you to clean hands regularly
💦 Tracks how u wash hands
🎈Helps build a habit
⛵️ 30/60s modes for quicker or longer washing
🐠 Colorful animations to motivate u give your hands an extended rub
🌊 Water level is a counting down timer
💧 Quick & simple
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Vitalii Levets
Vitalii Levets
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! (thanks for hunting, Chris!) I’m an indie designer who needs an extra push to wash my hands regularly and properly! 🤦‍♂️ And given the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, it's now or never! That’s why I decided to make a Wash Hands app, to help motivate myself & others! It features the best washing hands technique to avoid Coronavirus COVID-19 based on the World Health Organization instructions. I've turned the instructions into the colorful animated slides, so it's a bit more exciting! Also, it would be cool to hear what prevents you or your friends from cleaning hands regularly? 💦🤲
UpvoteShare