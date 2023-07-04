Products
Home
→
Product
→
Wasabee
Wasabee
The all-in-one platform for food bloggers
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Wasabee is a blogging platform created specifically for food bloggers. Wasabee allows you to get started with your very own food blog with a custom CMS for creating and managing recipes, categories and navigation menus.
Launched in
Cooking
SaaS
by
Wasabee
About this launch
Wasabee
The All-In-One Platform for Food Bloggers
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Wasabee by
Wasabee
was hunted by
Lars Salling
in
Cooking
,
SaaS
. Made by
Lars Salling
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Wasabee
is not rated yet. This is Wasabee's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#79
Report