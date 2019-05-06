Think you can toss a newspaper like the legendary Warren Buffett? Test your paper-flinging skills as you make your way from the streets of Omaha, Nebraska, all the way to Cupertino, California.
'Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard' is Apple's First iPhone Game Since 2008Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise appearance at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska over the weekend, where he said he is "thrilled" that billionaire Warren Buffett is an investor in the iPhone maker.
Apple's first iPhone game in over a decade stars Warren BuffettThe title is credited to "Wildlife Designs" in the App Store, but the splash screen and the game's terms make it clear that Apple is directly responsible. That makes the app something of a milestone. As MacRumors noted, it's the first game Apple has released since 2008, when it created an iPhone-friendly version of its iPod title Texas Hold'em.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This is Apple's first self developed game since 2008 and I must say its pretty fun!
