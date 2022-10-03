Products
Warp
Ranked #18 for today
Warp
Automate saving and restoring windows
Warp allows you to save your Desktop's state and restore it in the future with a click or a keystroke.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Warp - macOS Window Manager
About this launch
Warp - macOS Window Manager
Automate saving and restoring windows
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Warp by
Warp - macOS Window Manager
was hunted by
Mike Choi
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Mike Choi
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Warp - macOS Window Manager
is not rated yet. This is Warp - macOS Window Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#59
