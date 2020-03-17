Discussion
Dylan Petro
Maker
Hey ya'll - Dylan here, For the last few months my partner Adrian and I have been experimenting with different types of meeting warm-ups. We put them together in this handy generator for you to enjoy and use with your team! We were inspired by this awesome post from IDEO to try starting at least one meeting a week with a warm-up. (credit to my girlfriend for finding the post). When we started looking for ideas we found that most were either: - Icebreakers for people who didn't know each other - 10-15 minutes or longer - Involved various materials (cards, M&Ms, etc) - Required the meetings be in-person - human knot anyone? We were looking for something that could quickly get us in sync and ready to collaborate, so we started making our own with the following characteristics: - Works for people who know each other well - 2-3 minutes long - No assembly required - Equally useful for in-person and remote teams We currently have 20 different types of warm-ups that generate over 350 unique warm-ups. We'll keep adding to the library and also welcome any of your favorites (and of course any feedback on existing ones). Enjoy!
