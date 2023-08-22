Products
Ware TODO

Ware TODO

Tasks to-do - helpful, meaningful, mindful

Free
Embed
A task tracking website that doesn't require any login information. Simply go to the site and start using it. All data is stored locally on the device.
Launched in
User Experience
Internet of Things
Tech
 by
About this launch
1review
29
followers
was hunted by
Danny
in User Experience, Internet of Things, Tech. Made by
Danny
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Ware TODO's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#128