An online competitive karaoke guessing game where one person sings, and the others try to guess the title of the song they are singing.
The singer gets his lyrics and music video. And the guessers get more and more hints to try and guess the title.
Dik Medvešček Murovec
Me and a couple of friends got together to create an app to sing, laugh and have fun online. Warbly was born. It's an online competitive karaoke guessing game where one person sings, and the others try to guess the title of the song they are singing. The singer gets his lyrics and music video. And the guessers get more and more hints to try and guess the title. Try it out https://warbly.fun/ Any and all feedback is welcome :) Have fun!
@dik_medvescek_murovec Hey Dik, Can you add some more images to show us what the app/game is like? Sounds really fun.
