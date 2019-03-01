Warblr 2.0

Leveraging color and good vibes to meticulously curate high-quality unisex socks from world's best brands. Joy and awesomeness guaranteed because life's too short for boring, dull socks.
Carlos G.Maker@carlosecgomes · Visual Designer & Frontend Developer
Hi Hunters! Last year i launched Warblr on PH and received a lot of great feedback and support. Since i can remember i have been a huge fan of bright colorful accessories leveraging creative design and quality to spread good vibes and self-expression. It made sense to start with socks but am also currently working on Limited streetwear accessories set to be released later this month. Today i am launching Warblr Collection 2.0 a new set of high-quality socks collection for both men and woman. It features designs from best brands in the market but with a twist: "it's actually affordable". It comes with a set of 7 pairs (unisex and unique designs) so you can look fresh and "fly" - 7 days a week. Perfect for yourself or as a gift. One last thing: To celebrate the Product Hunt launch the first 10 costumers will get an extra free pair from the last collection, plus free worldwide shipping. Visit http://getwarblr.com for more details 🙌
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Socks are honestly my favorite gift!
Carlos G.Maker@carlosecgomes · Visual Designer & Frontend Developer
@aaronoleary me too, you can never go wrong with a nice colorful socks 🌈
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@carlosecgomes I like the way you think!
