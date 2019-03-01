Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Warblr 2.0

Warblr 2.0

Curated premium socks collection to delight your everyday.

get it
Leveraging color and good vibes to meticulously curate high-quality unisex socks from world's best brands. Joy and awesomeness guaranteed because life's too short for boring, dull socks.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Carlos G.
Carlos G.
Makers
Carlos G.
Carlos G.
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Carlos G.
Carlos G.Maker@carlosecgomes · Visual Designer & Frontend Developer
Hi Hunters! Last year i launched Warblr on PH and received a lot of great feedback and support. Since i can remember i have been a huge fan of bright colorful accessories leveraging creative design and quality to spread good vibes and self-expression. It made sense to start with socks but am also currently working on Limited streetwear accessories set to be released later this month. Today i am launching Warblr Collection 2.0 a new set of high-quality socks collection for both men and woman. It features designs from best brands in the market but with a twist: "it's actually affordable". It comes with a set of 7 pairs (unisex and unique designs) so you can look fresh and "fly" - 7 days a week. Perfect for yourself or as a gift. One last thing: To celebrate the Product Hunt launch the first 10 costumers will get an extra free pair from the last collection, plus free worldwide shipping. Visit http://getwarblr.com for more details 🙌
Upvote ·
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Socks are honestly my favorite gift!
Upvote ·
Carlos G.
Carlos G.Maker@carlosecgomes · Visual Designer & Frontend Developer
@aaronoleary me too, you can never go wrong with a nice colorful socks 🌈
Upvote ·
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@carlosecgomes I like the way you think!
Upvote ·