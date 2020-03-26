WAPI Radio by ReadMe

Discussion
Gregory Koberger
Maker
Hey! At ReadMe, we were a bit restless and wanted to find a way to overcome the boredom a bit. So, we thought it would be fun to invite a bunch of friends building developers on to talk about what goes into building amazing developer experiences! We'll be broadcasting *live* for 24 hours straight from Thursday 11am PST - 11am Friday! Some guests we have scheduled to stop by include: * Tom Preston-Werner (Founder of Github, Redwood) * Ceci Stallsmith (Slack) * Benjamin Stein (Twilio) * Eric Willis (Flickr) * Andrew Baker (Twilio) * Matt McClure (Mux) * JJ and Joe (Zeit/Next.js) and a bunch more!
