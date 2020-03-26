WAPI Radio by ReadMe

  1. Home
A LIVE(!!) 24-hour broadcast about developer experience!

Getting a bit RESTless in your apartment? To help fight the boredom, we're launching WAPI—an ephemeral live radio station that will air for only 24 hours. Tune in to talk with amazing guests about building developer experiences people love.
Gregory Koberger
Maker
Hey! At ReadMe, we were a bit restless and wanted to find a way to overcome the boredom a bit. So, we thought it would be fun to invite a bunch of friends building developers on to talk about what goes into building amazing developer experiences! We'll be broadcasting *live* for 24 hours straight from Thursday 11am PST - 11am Friday! Some guests we have scheduled to stop by include: * Tom Preston-Werner (Founder of Github, Redwood) * Ceci Stallsmith (Slack) * Benjamin Stein (Twilio) * Eric Willis (Flickr) * Andrew Baker (Twilio) * Matt McClure (Mux) * JJ and Joe (Zeit/Next.js) and a bunch more!
