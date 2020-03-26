WAPI Radio

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Gregory Koberger
Maker
Hey 👋! At ReadMe, we were a bit restless and wanted to find a way to overcome the boredom. So, we thought it would be fun to invite a bunch of friends building developer tools on to talk about what goes into building amazing developer experiences! We'll be broadcasting *live* for 24 hours straight from Thursday 11am PST - 11am Friday! Some guests we have scheduled to stop by include: 💜 Tom Preston-Werner (Founder of Github, Redwood) 💙 Ceci Stallsmith (Slack) 💚 Benjamin Stein (Twilio) 💜 Eric Willis (Flickr) 💙 Andrew Baker (Twilio) 💚 Matt McClure (Mux) 💜 JJ and Joe (Zeit/Next.js) 💙 The ReadMe team and a bunch more! Hope everyone is staying safe and sane out there!
Upvote (2)Share