Hi Product Hunters! Thank you for checking out Wanted for Employers. We are super excited to launch on Product Hunt today 🚀 We decided to build Wanted to help companies: 1) Reach passive and currently employed talents with your offer 2) Get dozens of top applicants in a matter of minutes 3) Without the worry of an exclusivity or a placement fee You can see it as a "Headhunter as a Service" or a SaaS (Sourcing as a Service). We hope you enjoy Wanted as much as we enjoyed building it! 👨💻 Please share your thoughts and feedback with us, Jean 🥰
It's a new way to find the best Talent for a given position even if they are not looking actively at the moment. And all without those exorbitant head hunter/recruiter placement fees, just a simple SaaS. Meanwhile, Talent decide in real-time whether they are interested. In an anonymous process, Talent with the right skills receive the same offer which has to be higher than their requested salary. Thus we also solve a large portion of the persisting problems around discrimination in the hiring process e.g. it's not possible to offer lower salaries based on gender, race, or how well someone negotiates. Companies get the best for their budget while Talent gets paid what they deserve.
