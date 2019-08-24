Log InSign up
Wanngi

Online wallet for your personal health

Wanngi is your online wallet for your health for you and your family.


Manage & Upload medical documents, such as specialist referrals, scripts, pathology reports, hospital and doctor visits.


Track workouts and fitness goals from Wearables or Wanngi


Consumers have incomplete access to historic Health data or a place to capture their symptoms to validate their diagnosis with health professions. 1 in 20 people currently get misdiagnosed. We created a platform for people to keep their health records, capture symptoms and fitness activity and view trends. Partnerships with healthcare organisations will also automate this over time for people.
