Wandur
Wandur
Immerse Yourself in Experiences
Wandur connects travelers to curated maps, licensed guides, and locals for unique adventures without ever needing to plan ahead. Simply open the app and get to sightseeing. Simple.
Travel
Tech
Wandur
Emma
About this launch
Wandur
Immerse Yourself in Experiences
Wandur by
Wandur
was hunted by
Enrique Gutierrez
in
Travel
,
Tech
. Made by
Enrique Gutierrez
and
Duy Nguyen
. Featured on November 19th, 2022.
Wandur
is not rated yet. This is Wandur's first launch.
