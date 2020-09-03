Wanderlog for iOS and Android
Peter Xu
Maker
Hi PH! I’m here along with my twin brother/co-founder @harry_yu1 and the Wanderlog team (Catherine, Dawn, Gabe, Namphuong, and Oliver) A little over a year ago, we graduated from Y Combinator and launched Wanderlog’s web app right here on Product Hunt, which helped us get our first users and funding. We’ve learned so much from all your comments, and are proud to launch our Android and iOS apps here today! To recap: we built Wanderlog to replace the tangle of tools (Google Docs, Google Maps, Tripadvisor, etc.) that you’d typically use to plan a trip. It’s designed to be useful no matter how much you plan, and where you do it - whether it’s on your computer, or now, on the go on Android or iOS. Wanderlog brings it all together: 📄 It’s a document with real-time collaboration: invite your friends! 🗺 It’s a map: visualize you trip & see places you want to visit along with any other notes ✈️ It’s a flight/hotel tracker like TripIt or Google Trips: send us your confirmations or connect your Gmail account, and we’ll attach them to your trip plans 📚 It’s a guidebook: view high-quality travel guides from the web and other users for inspiration As a travel app in the time of COVID, we realize it's a bit of an odd time, but plenty of folks are still going on road trips as the summer winds down. So we've adjusted and: 🚗 Made it road trip-friendly - see your route with lines between places and use travel time estimates to better plan your route (plus you can add unlimited stops for free!) ✨Refreshed our interface so it’s more intuitive - separate general lists from detailed itineraries and view your map and lists in one view, since you're often planning sequentially ➕Added more context info for each place - in addition to opening hours and user ratings, now see how long people spend there, its address, website, and phone number I’d love to hear what you all think of this latest app redesign! Is there anything missing that’ll prevent you from switching away from your spreadsheet or Google Maps? Email me at peter@wanderlog.com or just leave a comment here! I can’t wait to hear from you.
