This is the latest launch from Wanderlog
See Wanderlog’s 4 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Wanderlog Chrome Extension
Wanderlog Chrome Extension
Ranked #12 for today

Wanderlog Chrome Extension

See Southwest fares on Google Flights and Airbnb total price

Free
Wanderlog's free Chrome extension shows Southwest fares in Google Flights and full Airbnb prices in Airbnb's map view. We'll continue to add more features to make planning your trip even easier.
Launched in Productivity, Travel, Tech by
Wanderlog
About this launch
Wanderlog
WanderlogGoogle Docs for planning your trips with friends.
34reviews
15
followers
Wanderlog Chrome Extension by
Wanderlog
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, Travel, Tech. Made by
Harry Yu
and
Peter Xu
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Wanderlog
is rated 4/5 by 31 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2019.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#40