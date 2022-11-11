Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Wanderlog
See Wanderlog’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Wanderlog Chrome Extension
Ranked #12 for today
Wanderlog Chrome Extension
See Southwest fares on Google Flights and Airbnb total price
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Wanderlog's free Chrome extension shows Southwest fares in Google Flights and full Airbnb prices in Airbnb's map view. We'll continue to add more features to make planning your trip even easier.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Tech
by
Wanderlog
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Wanderlog
Google Docs for planning your trips with friends.
34
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Wanderlog Chrome Extension by
Wanderlog
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Tech
. Made by
Harry Yu
and
Peter Xu
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Wanderlog
is rated
4/5 ★
by 31 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2019.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#40
Report