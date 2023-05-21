Products
This is the latest launch from Wanderlog
See Wanderlog’s 5 previous launches →
Wanderlog AI Travel Assistant
Wanderlog AI Travel Assistant
ChatGPT with a map — Save places to your plan in seconds 🗾
The best AI trip planner on PH so far! 🚀 See all the mentioned places on a map. 🗽 Add those places into a custom trip with one click. ✈️ Create a trip plan with reservations, budgets, and checklists on web or mobile. 🏖️ Free beta.
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Wanderlog
Wanderlog
Google Docs for planning your trips with friends.
Wanderlog AI Travel Assistant by
Wanderlog
was hunted by
Gustaf Alströmer
in
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Harry Yu
and
Peter Xu
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Wanderlog
is rated
4/5 ★
by 31 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2019.
