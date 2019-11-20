Discussion
Hi PH 👋, I'm Jono, the founder of Wanderium. I'm excited to share what I've been working on! Today, traveling to another country means an overwhelming amount of things to research and decide. There's flights/hotels obviously, but there are a lot of tricky things travelers forget: visas, vaccinations, wall plugs, passport validity, safety, local ridehailing apps, and more. With Wanderium, all of this work is done for you. Just tell it about you and where you're going and it'll tell you exactly what you need to do and when, just like a GPS guides you on where to turn and when. We use high quality data on 200+ countries and 400+ cities to create personalized checklists, local tips, packing lists, and more so you don't need to sift through anything yourself. Previously, I was a product designer but last year I taught myself full stack development so I could build Wanderium. I also had a similarly named project before called Wanderprep (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) with to-the-point travel tips and recs. Wanderium is its smarter, evolved sibling that uses similar content but tells you exactly when a recommendation is relevant instead of you needing to figure it out yourself. Wanderium currently supports US and Canadian citizens, with more coming soon. Also, beta users will get 30% off Wanderium+ once we exit beta, so sign up today to lock that in. I'd love to hear your thoughts and I'm happy to answer any questions! Jono
Love this. @suzywillow, let's use this for our next international trip.
