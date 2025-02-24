Launches
Wan 2.1
Wan 2.1
AI Video Generator by Alibaba Cloud
WanX 2.1 is a new open-source video generation model released by Alibaba Cloud that creates 1080p videos in 15 seconds from text descriptions, with 100+ artistic styles like cyberpunk and oil painting available in one click.
Artificial Intelligence
Video
About this launch
WanX 2.1
AI Video Generator by Alibaba Cloud
133
Points
2
Comments
#19
Day Rank
#29
Week Rank
Wan 2.1 by
WanX 2.1
was hunted by
Unci
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
WanX 2.1
is not rated yet. This is WanX 2.1's first launch.