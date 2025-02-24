Subscribe
Wan 2.1

Wan 2.1

AI Video Generator by Alibaba Cloud
WanX 2.1 is a new open-source video generation model released by Alibaba Cloud that creates 1080p videos in 15 seconds from text descriptions, with 100+ artistic styles like cyberpunk and oil painting available in one click.
Free
Artificial IntelligenceVideo

WanX 2.1
WanX 2.1
AI Video Generator by Alibaba Cloud
Wan 2.1
WanX 2.1
WanX 2.1
