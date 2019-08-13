Deals
Walpy
Walpy
Design your own Wallpapers
Android
User Experience
+ 1
The only wallpaper app you'll ever need.
+ Browse infinite photos and have them change periodically on your home screen.
+ Decorate those photos with foregrounds to give it a personalised touch, or create your own vector wallpaper from scratch
Fernando Raviola
Maker
Hey Guys, I'm the maker of Walpy. I Made this on my spare time and had a lot of fun doing so! Feedback is welcomed and appreciated.
