Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Harrison Lo
Maker
Hi PH community! I created Walnut because I find YouTube a very distracting place to learn, and that's just how their algorithms work — to keep you entertained and not necessarily learned. Walnut is a new and distraction-free way to learn with educational videos (featuring mostly from TED-Ed for now). Every video is followed by visual interactive quizzes which make it feel like playing a game. If you're feeling confident, you can also try out Challenges. You'd get a personalized path based on your current knowledge level. (A path is like a playlist, but with quizzes and checkpoints.) I'm looking for your feedback — what do you like and not like? What do you wish to see more of? I want to hear them all. Cheers!
UpvoteShare