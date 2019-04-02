Log InSign up
Walmart Voice Order

You can now order from Walmart through Google Home

Beginning this month, customers can say, ”Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart. Best of all, customers can be extra confident that we can quickly and accurately identify items
Discussion
Hunter
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Who would win this race? Amazon or Google 🤔
Andy Rosenberg
Andy Rosenberg@andythegiant · marketing @joinroostr @aaptiv @peloton
@amrith there is enough market share up for grabs to have both win. :)
