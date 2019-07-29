WallSync Capture

Discussion
Troy Kelly
I like anything that can shave even a few minutes of time off my day. If you want to save hours from every👏single👏day👏.. then this is for you. If you bill by the hour, then maybe not something, you would be interested in. Perfect for agile teams, or just single devs who like to write and brainstorm and need to keep a record of it.
@troy_kelly well, thank you! Yes, a lot of Agile people are using it at the moment...
Tested it out and had a little play, seems super useful! Was impressed by it's ability to read my handwriting! Would love to see integrations with more platforms, is that planned?
@chris_hind what is particular integrations are you after. We have just (this week) added a basic google sheets integration. And we're working on an email based report so you can leave an informal email and have a typed up version of minutes and actions based on what was on the whiteboard or butchers paper Anything in particular you need
@geoffbullen I'd really like some sort Google Calendar integrations so I know when I took notes.
I've been using the beta version for the last few months. Saved me a tonne of time! Really impressive with how accurate the hand writing recognition is.
@imdanwalton thanks for that
Hunter
I’ve seen WallSync evolve from one of the very earliest prototypes at UTS Startups, it’s great to see it ready for the Product Hunt community (errr... assuming it’s ready 🤣). I have two questions for the WallSync team: (1) what’s been the hardest element of the product concept to execute in code so far; and (2) are you stopping at recognising sticky notes, or is there more yet to come?
@bigyahu thanks for hunting us! And for all your feedback along the way... It's come a fair fair way in the last few months. Although we're still in free beta and working with our users as much as possible. 1) right now, I'd have to say working with image processing on Android! So many different devices that behave differently! 2) We haven't stopped at sticky notes. We can now do whiteboards too... We are working on some more complex machine learning implementations that allow us to digitise diagrams, tables, mindmaps and have them editable - so they can evolve over time. Thanks again! Hope we get some useful feedback from going through this
Great product... when you use this app you kinda ask yourself... why has this not been thought of before?! Well done WallSync