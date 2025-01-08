Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Wallstreet Wrapped
Wallstreet Wrapped
Spotify wrapped for your stock trades
Visit
Upvote 60
Relive your best and worst trades. Celebrate your best HODLs and cry at your worst paperhands
Free
Launch tags:
Investing
•
Finance
•
Personal Finance
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Wallstreet Wrapped
Spotify wrapped for your stock trades
Follow
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Wallstreet Wrapped by
Wallstreet Wrapped
was hunted by
Kuba Rogut
in
Investing
,
Finance
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Kuba Rogut
. Featured on January 10th, 2025.
Wallstreet Wrapped
is not rated yet. This is Wallstreet Wrapped's first launch.