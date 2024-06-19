Wallow: Slack for Makers

Launches
Free
I felt existing messaging apps like Slack didn’t meet makers' needs, so I created Wallow—the ultimate messaging app for makers like us. Real-time messaging, video calls, and issue reporting during product development.
Launched in
Productivity
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Slack
WhatsApp
getdx.com
About this launch
was hunted by
Charles Polanco
in Productivity, Messaging, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Charles Polanco
,
Prima Marte
and
Vasyl Polishchuk
. Featured on June 23rd, 2024.
