Walletsy
Ranked #14 for today
Walletsy
Proof of ownership made easy
Walletsy makes proof of ownership easy and risk free. Get instantly verified in all your servers (that have Walletsy set up) in just a few seconds.
Server managers use Walletsy in order to gate their community and run raffles with just a few clicks.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
by
Walletsy
About this launch
Walletsy
Proof of ownership made easy.
Walletsy by
Walletsy
was hunted by
Ashwin Deepak
in
Crypto
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
. Made by
Ashwin Deepak
. Featured on July 13th, 2022.
Walletsy
is not rated yet. This is Walletsy's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#77
