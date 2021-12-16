Products
Home
→
Wallet2Pseudo
Wallet2Pseudo
Replace crypto wallet addresses with pseudos
🏷 Free
Chrome Extensions
+ 1
Chrome extension to replace horrible crypto wallet addresses with pseudo. While browsing websites, we all hate remembering that 0x9590b5fc46a499ad1f6k72d39b5334b1b4987fb3 is... john !
100% privacy respectful (data never leaves your browser)
Featured
1h ago