Hunter
Stanislav Dimitrov
If you, like me, are concerned about your online privacy and looking for better ways to protect your data - Wallabag is your go to Pocket alternative! Pros: - Powerful web app - Available on iOS and Android - Offers e-reader export - Import from Pocket - Tons of features - Host it yourself guides - If you are not interested in hosting it yourself, the developers are offering to do that for you for a small fee Cons: - There are no reading recommendations - The initial setup process is a bit longer than I expected, BUT well documented
