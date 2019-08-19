Log In
Open source Pocket alternative.

A powerful, free and open source alternative to Pocket.
Available on iOS, Android and Web.
Wallabag Is a Self Hosted Read It Later ServiceRead it later apps like Pocket and Instapaper are great, but in order to use them you're at the whim of those app designers. If you'd prefer to host your own similar service, Wallabag does just that. Wallabag works almost exactly like a service like Instapaper, except it's hosted on your own server.
If you, like me, are concerned about your online privacy and looking for better ways to protect your data - Wallabag is your go to Pocket alternative! Pros: - Powerful web app - Available on iOS and Android - Offers e-reader export - Import from Pocket - Tons of features - Host it yourself guides - If you are not interested in hosting it yourself, the developers are offering to do that for you for a small fee Cons: - There are no reading recommendations - The initial setup process is a bit longer than I expected, BUT well documented
