  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. WalkSmart.AI
    WalkSmart.AI

    WalkSmart.AI

    Free Walking Tour Generator

    Free Options
    WalkSmart is an AI web app that generates walking tours based on your preferences. Get a detailed tour with audio narration and open the full route on Google Maps with one click.
    Launched in
    Web App
    Travel
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    WalkSmart
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Stripe
    Prisma
    Vercel
    Google Maps Search API
    About this launch
    WalkSmart
    WalkSmartFree Walking Tour Generator
    0
    reviews
    21
    followers
    WalkSmart.AI by
    WalkSmart
    was hunted by
    Marcelo Kunze
    in Web App, Travel, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Marcelo Kunze
    . Featured on November 2nd, 2024.
    WalkSmart
    is not rated yet. This is WalkSmart's first launch.
    Upvotes
    7
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -