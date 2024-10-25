Launches
WalkSmart.AI
WalkSmart.AI
Free Walking Tour Generator
Visit
Free Options
WalkSmart is an AI web app that generates walking tours based on your preferences. Get a detailed tour with audio narration and open the full route on Google Maps with one click.
Launched in
Web App
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
by
WalkSmart
About this launch
WalkSmart
Free Walking Tour Generator
WalkSmart.AI by
WalkSmart
was hunted by
Marcelo Kunze
in
Web App
,
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marcelo Kunze
. Featured on November 2nd, 2024.
WalkSmart
is not rated yet. This is WalkSmart's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
