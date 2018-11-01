Hop aboard the fantastic Walkr spaceship and start your adventure across the boundless cosmos. On a rocket built by an 11-year-old genius, you’ll use your “walking energy” to fuel the ship, allowing you to discover more than 25 fascinating planets, like Caramel Apple, Octopus Cavern, Heart of Flames, and more!
Around the web
Walkr - Galaxy Adventure in Your Pocket Review - Games FinderPut a galaxy into your pocket and improve your fitness while doing it, that is the premise of Walkr - Galaxy Adventure in Your Pocket, a gamification fitness app. The premise of the game revolves around the exploration of various planets with your rocket fuel being tied directly to the number of steps that you take.
Games Finder
Walkr and Fortune City Mobile Apps Get Users Physically & Financially Fit for New YearSAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether those new year's resolutions stem from impromptu ideas that somehow enter the mind on New Year's Eve...
Prnewswire
Walkr lets you build your own galaxy one step at a timeWalkr is a fun mix of pedometer and simulation game to keep you motivated and active.
AppAdvice
Galaxy Adventure in Your Pocket - Walkr App ReviewName of app: Walkr Category: Games Developer: FOURDESIRE CO., LTD Cost: Free Platform(s): iOS, Google Play Pros: easy to use, cute graphic design Cons: Long ads Overview Walkr is a part galaxy building and part activity tracking game that turns steps into energy for rockets. In Walkr, the player explores space and collects new planets...
madapps16
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.