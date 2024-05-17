Launches
Walking Games: Explora

Gamified step tracker app, get motivated to walk every day

Walking is good for you. As a tech person, you are probably like me: not doing enough of it. This gamified app (using a light "Duolingo" approach") is designed to remind you to walk more every day, and help you protect you health while having fun.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Health & Fitness
 by
Walking Games: Explora
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Expo
Expo
2,030 upvotes
Incredible tool for mobile development, both for the beginner that I was (can you believe how easy it is to build for both iOS and Android with EAS?), and for a more advanced user with native modules.
Firebase
Firebase
3,405 upvotes
If it weren't for Firebase, a front-end developer like me could have never built a functioning back-end so fast and without going insane.
Notion
Notion
38,861 upvotes
One problem that you can have as a solo dev, is that you have so many ideas but they get difficult to organize, select, and plan. You need a robust system. Notion databases fixes this issue.
About this launch
Walking Games: Explora
0
reviews
23
followers
was hunted by
Luc Bruyant
in Android, iOS, Health & Fitness. Made by
Luc Bruyant
. Featured on May 18th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Walking Games: Explora's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-