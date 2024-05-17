Walking Games: Explora

Incredible tool for mobile development, both for the beginner that I was (can you believe how easy it is to build for both iOS and Android with EAS?), and for a more advanced user with native modules.
If it weren't for Firebase, a front-end developer like me could have never built a functioning back-end so fast and without going insane.
One problem that you can have as a solo dev, is that you have so many ideas but they get difficult to organize, select, and plan. You need a robust system. Notion databases fixes this issue.