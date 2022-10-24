Products
Home
→
Product
→
Walkano
Ranked #8 for today
Walkano
Let the app generate places around your town
Free
Walkano is an outdoor adventure app. Generate a set of places around you. Then try to reach one of them and share a memory of the places you have visited.
Launched in
Android
,
Maps
,
Outdoors
+1 by
Walkano
About this launch
Walkano
an outdoor adventure app
0
reviews
6
followers
Walkano by
Walkano
was hunted by
X-SLAYER
in
Android
,
Maps
,
Outdoors
. Made by
X-SLAYER
. Featured on October 29th, 2022.
Walkano
is not rated yet. This is Walkano's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#187
