Charles Jo
It’s one of those products I go: why didn’t this exist before?
Maker
@charlesjo we thought the same thing!
Maker
Hey there 👋 SUPER excited to announce the launch of my AI startup — Waldo 🎉 We all know airline fares, hotel rooms, and concert tickets frequently change in price. But what if I told you prices for sneakers, jeans, and laptops change just as often? Waldo is artificial intelligence built to save you money on recent purchases when they drop in price by leveraging a hidden perk called price protection. Waldo gets you money back from a diverse set of brands including Amazon, Patagonia, Best Buy, and Nordstrom just to name a few. Waldo works with over 100+ brands, with new ones added every day. The best part — you don’t have to lift a finger. Funds are directly credited back to your credit card from the store. We’re currently working on support for airlines, hotels, and so much more. Join us on our journey — and let us know where you would like to save more money. And to celebrate our launch, we’re giving people a $10 bonus for each friend they refer 💸💸💸
