You've Shopped. Prices Dropped. Waldo's Got You Covered. PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENT Six years ago, startup giants, like Facebook and Snapchat, were hard at work building experiences designed to keep their users constantly engaged. It made me curious, could software be developed that didn't require user interaction? So I asked myself a question: Six years later, Greg Lamp, Colin Ristig, and I quit our jobs, raised some money, and did exactly that.