Agusleo
Maker
Hi Product Hunt Community, A bit of context: i started documenting my traveling in 2017 through my IG(instagram.com/agusleohalim). And every time i post a cool photo in IG, many will ask these questions: "where is this place, how did you get there?, is it safe?, how much did you spent"etc. Tired of answering those questions. My brother, his friend, and I started to develop this app around last year. The mission of this app is to help Traveler's journey to be much more organized and easy, we would like to solve these travelers problem: - Miscommunication when travel in a group - Sharing photos - Sharing expenses - A detailed Itinerary on how to get to X Give it a try, Looking forward to hearing from your feedback
