Wakeout for Families and Teams

Discussion
Pedro Wunderlich
Maker
Pro
Today we’re launching our contribution to alleviating the crisis. From today, everyone with an active Wakeout subscription can add their families or a few friends for free (5 additional people). We’re also introducing Wakeout for teams. Business owners and managers can purchase an affordable Team plan and gift Wakeout to their teammates. There’s a lot that will be needed to get through this crisis. The quarantine is taking its toll on many, we want to help families stay a little more active at home and make the quarantine more bearable. Wakeout has over 1,000 exercises and hundreds of routines for a variety of situations. Routines are short, ideal to be done between Zoom meetings. All plans have a 7-day free trial. Looking forward to your comments and questions.
