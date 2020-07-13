WakaTime #100DaysOfCode Goals

WakaTime editor plugins automatically track your coding and tweet your progress each day.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Kyle Hudson
Thanks for this! Excited to use this to auto-tweet my goals for #100DaysOfCode. I’ve been using WakaTime for a year or more and love the product. With the new workflow I love that I can set a goal and share, or set accountability, automatically. Keep up the good work team!
Maker
Hi ProductHunters! I made this to help those learning to code using the #100DaysOfCode hashtag. By automating the daily tweets using stats from WakaTime editor plugins, you can focus more time towards reaching your daily coding goal. Here's a short video showing how to setup the auto-tweet integration: https://www.loom.com/share/c52a9...
