WAKACOFFEE

We sell quality instant coffee direct to consumers that is unlike any other traditional brand out there. Made of 100% Arabica beans, and freeze dried to preserve the beans' original flavor and aroma. 4% of our sales go to charity: water, which brings clean and safe drinking water to communities around the world.
Around the web
12 Awesome Honeymoon Gift Ideas For The Happy Couple | Best Honeymoon GiftsFinding a gift for the happy couple is no easy task. That's where we come in. Here are 12 awesome honeymoon gift ideas for the happy couple.
Fupping
Best Instant Coffee 2018: Roasty's Reviews and RecommendationsWe all love to start our day with a steaming, aromatic cup of Joe, right? And every dedicated home barista has his or her preferred method of brewing. You may favor the traditional French press, the more modern Aeropress method. Perhaps you've bought an all bells and whistles espresso machine.
Roasty Coffee
Caffeine in Waka Instant CoffeeThe caffeine amount in Waka Instant Coffee and a review of how this products tastes and compares to other coffee.
Caffeineinformer
Nerdbot Stays Caffeinated (and Happy) with Waka Coffee - NERDBOTNerdbot would like to thank Waka Coffee for providing us with their delicious new instant coffee for us to review! Being Editor-in-Chief of Nerdbot isn't always easy. It's all about writing and thinking and keeping up with pop culture and nerd...stuff. Oh hell, I'll quit my kvetching.
NERDBOT
Reviews
View all 2 reviews →
+1 review
- Pros:
Taste!!! and social responsibility!!!Cons:
Love it! cant complain
Tried it two times after my colleague recommended.Ofer Oringher has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Great taste, easy to use, fast, ideal for campingCons:
a bit pricy (but totally worth it)
I wish there was a discounted monthly subscription modelAssaf Mentzer has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.