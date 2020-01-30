Discussion
Nataliia Sloboziian
Hi, PH! 😃 Our team has been working on this product for a while and we are ready to present it to our community Waitron.Menu allows you to create, edit, download, or share a menu in just a couple of minutes. There is no need to spend time on designer each time restaurants make changes like prices in a menu Our main benefits are: - Free - Gallery of templates - what is more, you can also create your own template from scratch - Easy-to-use editor - anybody can do it! Basic computer skills are enough to use Menu Editor - Your brand - add a logo, choose the fonts and upload photos - Menu up-to-date - edit your menu in no time - Your menu on social media 🙏 We’d love to receive your feedback and we’re here to answer all questions!
wow, looks nice 👏🎉
I love it! It helps to spend minutes on stuff you might need weeks to arrange
Awesome!