  1. Home
  2.  → Waitron.Menu

Waitron.Menu

Create trendy menu designs like a Pro

Waitron.Menu is a simple and easy-to-use online menu maker that helps users to create beautiful designs.
The tool can be used by both non-designers and professionals.
Have a question? Ask makers ;)
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Nataliia Sloboziian
Nataliia Sloboziian
Maker
Hi, PH! 😃 Our team has been working on this product for a while and we are ready to present it to our community Waitron.Menu allows you to create, edit, download, or share a menu in just a couple of minutes. There is no need to spend time on designer each time restaurants make changes like prices in a menu Our main benefits are: - Free - Gallery of templates - what is more, you can also create your own template from scratch - Easy-to-use editor - anybody can do it! Basic computer skills are enough to use Menu Editor - Your brand - add a logo, choose the fonts and upload photos - Menu up-to-date - edit your menu in no time - Your menu on social media 🙏 We’d love to receive your feedback and we’re here to answer all questions!
Upvote (2)Share
Alk
Alk
The branding and transitions look amazing!
UpvoteShare
Zakhar Ristarov
Zakhar Ristarov
wow, looks nice 👏🎉
UpvoteShare
Larysa Kovalchuk
Larysa Kovalchuk
I love it! It helps to spend minutes on stuff you might need weeks to arrange
UpvoteShare