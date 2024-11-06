Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from WaitlistWizard
See WaitlistWizard’s previous launch →
Home
Product
WaitlistWizard
WaitlistWizard
Sold-out restaurant alerts
Visit
Upvote 8
1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sold out? Get real-time alerts for 85,000+ restaurants. Create a scan by searching for your favorite restaurant and adding your preferred date and time. WaitlistWizard alerts you the moment a table becomes available.
Launched in
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Dining
by
WaitlistWizard
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
WaitlistWizard
Sold-out restaurant alerts
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
WaitlistWizard by
WaitlistWizard
was hunted by
John Bernazzani
in
Entertainment
,
Food & Drink
,
Dining
. Made by
John Bernazzani
. Featured on November 7th, 2024.
WaitlistWizard
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 30th, 2015.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report