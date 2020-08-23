Waitlist API
Quick and easy waitlist with built in referral.
Bani Singh
Hi PH! 👋 Thanks to @bobbythakkar for the hunt! I’m proud to introduce WaitlistAPI, a simple API to integrate email signups with a referral system prior for your next product! A few weeks back, a friend approached me with a specific ask: A simple waitlist for his next project. His requirements were that it has to be simple, free and suitable for a small side-project. Other options had too many features, were paid and/or didn’t suit small-scale needs. And I think that’s a fair point. A waitlist is not difficult to build, but requires time and effort that could have been spent on your main product. That’s why I built WaitlistAPI to be a free, lightweight tool that can be implemented in 5 minutes. Check out the website here (www.getwaitlist.com) and feel free to DM me on Twitter (www.twitter.com/banisgh) or comment below for any questions -- appreciate feedback! Don’t worry -- there’s no waitlist for the waitlist 😜
@banisingh WHOOP WHOOP, love this, so excited for your next drop 😉
🎉 So amazing! Can't wait to use this!
@nhuebecker Hell yes, pls tell us how we can improve it and share your site when you launch
Wow! It's brilliant. Great job! I can't wait when I try it 🖤 Congratulations!